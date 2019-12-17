While Hallmark swiftly reversed their decision to pull a same-sex wedding ad from Zola following backlash, the insult of their initial choice to cave to homophobic complains will sting for some time. However, stars of the network want viewers to know they don't discriminate, and a number of actors from popular show When Calls The Heart took to Instagram with the same message: "Love for all."
Stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Paul Greene, Eva Bourne, Aren Buchholz, Kayla Wallace, Martin Cummins, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Johanna Newmarch, Ben Rosenbaum, and Genea Charpentier all posted individual Instagram photos making hearts with their hands and the same caption, "love for all."
While none of the posts explicitly mention the controversy, they come at an apt time. The ad in question, which features one same sex couple in a montage of couples lamenting the difficulties of wedding-planning, was originally pulled last week after conservative group One Million Moms wrote a petition requesting its removal.
“Parents need to know they could now come face-to-face with the LGBT agenda when they sit down to watch the Hallmark Channel,” it read.
Hallmark removed the ad, claiming it went against their policy of not airing "overt public displays of affection," despite the fact that another Zola ad featuring a heterosexual couple kissing was not removed. The whole debacle was roundly criticized, and Saturday Night Live mocked the network in a sketch. Then, earlier this week, Hallmark reversed their decision, reinstating the ad and apologizing for its removal.
“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused," Mike Perry, the CEO of Hallmark, said in a press release. "Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives."
