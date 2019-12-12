Quick! Krispy Kreme Has A Great Deal On Doughnuts Today

Yes, it’s the afternoon but it’s never too late to take for moderately-priced breakfast food. Think of yourself as a fried-dough Cinderella: You have until the end of the day to take advantage of this very sweet deal.
Why the urgency? Because it’s December 12th. That’s 12/12 to the confused. Twelve doughnuts make a dozen and two dozens are what you’re gonna get as soon as you hightail it to your nearest Krispy Kreme.
Today only, when you buy a dozen of the iconic glazed doughnuts, the second one will only cost you a dollar. If your team is burning the midnight oil finishing up end-of-year projects, be a hero and take a quick step outside to secure the ultimate sustenance.
After all, the work is piling high in anticipation of our holiday vacations. And while, yes, we do think we’re the kind of people that would have spent this December weekend baking Bon Appetit or New York Times Cooking cookie recipes, it’s likelier we didn’t find the time. So doughnuts it is.
The moment is here...the time is NOW! 🙌 #DayoftheDozens is underway & we are celebrating all day with $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen w/ANY dozen purchase! 🎉🍩 Stop by your closest participating shop before time runs out! All info here https://t.co/2aX2jXK1wg! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/9kaWWg7peJ— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 12, 2019
