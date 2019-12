Where Is Eric Rudolph From Richard Jewell Now?

In a detailed 11-page document, Rudolph explained the motivation for his actions, highlighting anti-abortion and anti-gay sentiments as his reason for attacking abortion clinics and gay nightclubs. With regard to the 1996 Olympic bombings, Rudolph explained that his hope was to “confound, anger, and embarrass the Washington government in the eyes of the world for its abominable sanctioning of abortion on demand. The plan was to force the cancellation of the games, or at least create a state of insecurity to empty the streets around the venues and thereby eat into the vast amounts of money invested.”