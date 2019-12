What Happened To The Real Richard Jewell?

At the time, he was a security guard contracted by AT&T to keep watch over its five-story sound and light tower; he had previously served as a security guard at other facilities and institutions, including a small Georgia school called Piedmont College. His previous ties to Piedmont College became increasingly relevant as the FBI reportedly changed its attitude toward Jewell from one of praise and gratitude to one of suspicion. Within three days of the bombing, which killed one woman and injured more than 100 others, authorities began to consider Jewell a leading suspect in the case. Their suspicions were furthered when Jewell’s previous employers at Piedmont College called the FBI to voice their concerns that Jewell had been “overly zealous” in his work at the college. Acquaintances who spoke to the FBI recalled Jewell owning a backpack similar to the one that held the bomb. It seemed as though all signs pointed toward Jewell’s guilt.