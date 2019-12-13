What Happened To The Real Richard Jewell?

Within less than a week, Jewell went from being a hero cop to one of America’s most reviled would-be villains. His reputation would forever be tied to the horrific act of terrorism, and he spent the next three months holed up in his apartment, where he lived with his mother, trying to escape the public eye. He was ultimately found not guilty, and the actual man who had planted the pipe bomb, Eric Robert Rudolph, was found and arrested in 2005. (In a press conference held after his acquittal, Jewell referred to the three-month period as his “88 days of hell.”)