We’re attracted to a bit of drama on Sunday while charming Venus squares against chaotic Uranus. Singles may notice themselves gravitating towards riskier relationships as these planets clash — make sure that you’re protecting your feelings before getting involved with potential heartbreakers. This transit also encourages us to be a bit bolder with our spending, drawing us towards big-ticket items, and potential regretful purchasing. It’s time to face the music on Sunday when fiery Mars sextiles transformative Pluto — we’re blessed with a powerful energy that helps us to overcome long-standing challenges. Use this transit to overcome procrastination and face your fears. Get ready to “wake up” on Tuesday — we all shine brightly as the Sun trines with unpredictable Uranus. Pay attention to the lessons that the day brings you, and go forward with confidence. Our last Solar Eclipse of the year arrives in practical Capricorn on Thursday at 12:13 a.m. EST, bringing good news regarding luck as it conjuncts with bountiful Jupiter. Meditate on how you’d like to create growth during this transit. We’re ready to spread goodwill on Friday as the Sun conjuncts with optimistic Jupiter. Find a way to pay it forward as these heavenly bodies complement each other. Pay attention to a shift in thinking on Saturday as chatty Mercury enters Capricorn. We’re able to be more precise with our thoughts and words. Be careful not to let go of too much flexibility during this transit — it’s essential to consider the emotions of others. The messenger planet’s presence in this sign can influence us to become stiff.
