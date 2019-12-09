Chris Hemsworth, God Of Thirst Traps, Doesn’t Know He’s One, Either

Like his brother, Hemsworth seems to have absolutely no awareness of his level of attractiveness, nor does he seem to spend any real time pursuing it. When I ask him how he gets his hair that perfect mix of tousled and full, he shrugs it off as a result of his daily surfing routine outside his home in Byron Bay, Australia. “My hair is quite thick and dry from the salt water and that gives it a nice shape and keeps it loose,” he says, adding that he sometimes uses a stick wax to keep it in place; he just can’t remember the name of it at the moment.