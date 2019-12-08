This Nars Eyeshadow Palette Is Holiday Sparkle At Its Finest

Welcome to Extra Gifted, our hub for all of 2019's superlatively superior presents worthy of a moment in the spotlight. We’ll unveil a new pick every day in December, so watch this space for the best of the best in giftitude to suit every price point and person on your list (even if that person is you).
If there’s one thing that is synonymous with holiday makeup, it’s all things sparkle and shine. And this year, no single beauty giftable remotely came close to embodying this on the level of Nars’ Inferno Eyeshadow Palette, part of the iconic makeup brand’s Studio 54 collection. From the positively sumptuous red exterior to the twelve matte, shimmer, and glitter pressed powder shades, it's a palette that truly brings the party — which is precisely why we're naming it as one of the most coveted gifts of the season.
"The shades in the Inferno palette definitely channel the color and energy of the dance floor," NARS Senior Makeup Artist, Niko Lopez tells Refinery29. With names like "Rock Freak," "Turn The Beat Around," and "I’m So Excited" (all of which harken back to iconic disco anthems, which we recommend anyone under the age of 25 searches for immediately on Spotify), it's a clear homage to the age of '70s glitz and glamour. That said, the variety of scintillating neutrals are also perfect for a subtle beauty face beat, too: "You can use some of the softer shades to create a natural, daytime look; to amp things up for evening, play up the eyes by smudging black eyeliner on the lash line, and using your fingertip, pat the glitter shades over the eyelids for decadent, disco eyes." Now, all you need to do is find some danceable heels and wait for all the holiday party invites to start rolling in...
