The Butterfly On The Masked Singer Was Revealed — & It Was The Show’s Most Touching Moment

FOX’s hit celebrity competition series The Masked Singer is nearing its second season finale, and the race for the Golden Mask is getting tighter. The second season of the show has offered up surprising twists and turns at every episode; so far, we've unmasked everyone from ice skating champion Johnny Weir to Disney Channel darling Raven Symoné.
But no reveal has been as full of emotion as this week's, when the Butterfly was voted out of the competition, revealing herself to be none other than Destiny’s Child’s third member, Michelle Williams.
Williams appeared on the first episode of The Masked Singer, clad in a dazzling butterfly costume (complete with a glittery bug-eyed mask to hide her identity). As the Butterfly, the "Emotions" singer first stunned the panel of judges and the crowd with her energetic rendition of Jessie J, Nicki Minaj, and Ariana Grande's "Bang Bang." During her time on the series, Williams had also performed covers of songs like "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Livin' On A Prayer," earning the judges praise episode after episode.
When she removed her mask and revealed her true identity, the audience was thrilled and cheered her on with a standing ovation. Williams was visibly overcome with emotion by the positive response.
"I appreciate the opportunity to share my gift with the world," Williams said in her post-show interview. "It's kind of like a christening all over again, being back out here musically as an artist."
"Honestly, I had put the mic down," she continued. "I really haven't sang at all this year — except for on this show."
Although Destiny's Child never officially disbanded, aside from a few surprise reunions at the 2013 Super Bowl and at Coachella in 2018, the group has not gotten back together to release new music. During that hiatus, Williams has released her own music and appeared on Broadway with lead roles in productions such as Chicago and Fela! She also starred in her own reality show on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network, Chad Loves Michelle, which followed her relationship with sports chaplain Chad Johnson.
Masked or not, true fans of Destiny's Child would recognize that powerhouse voice anywhere. Come through, vocals!
