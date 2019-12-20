With no planes or trains able to access the town, dogsled teams were assembled to move the life-saving serum across the frozen land. The expedition is no doubt full of unsung canine heroes, but Togo not only led his team across the most miles, they also traveled the most dangerous leg of the journey. At times, temperatures dipped to 50 degrees below zero and whiteouts from snowstorms obscured the trail. Through it all, Togo faithfully led Seppala and his team during the "Great Race of Mercy."