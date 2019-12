AppleTV+ has been cranking out a steady amount of dramas on its newly launched streaming platform and up next is limited series Truth Be Told, premiering on December 6. The series, about a true crime podcast, hopes to capitalize on the wave of true crime series that followed 2014's breakout hit Serial. But, Truth Be Told puts an unusual spin on the familiar true crime format with its plot: What happens if a viral investigative report doesn’t have all the facts straight and ruins someone’s life? That potential someone in Truth Be Told is Warren Cave, played by Aaron Paul (fresh off his return to the Breaking Bad world with El Camino ), who is more intimidating and secretive than ever before.