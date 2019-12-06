The series, based on the novel Are You Sleeping? by Kathleen Barber, tells the mysterious story of true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) who questions if Warren (Paul), the man her show helped put behind bars, was truly guilty. Nineteen years after his conviction, the case begins to unravel, Poppy suddenly doubts herself, and adult Warren has found a troubling way to survive in prison. Compared to the book, Warren’s character in the show plays a much more pivotal role in the narrative because he is used to convey one of the main themes of the series: The truth is the most important part of the story.