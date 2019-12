In 1985, two Texas reporters for the Dallas Times-Herald, Hugh Aynesworth and Jim Henderson, concluded a 15-month investigation proving that there was no possible way he was responsible for every murder he confessed to committing. They cited work records, traffic tickets, signed checks, insurance forms, and interviews with Lucas' past landlords and employers. In fact, he couldn't be linked with any certainty to more than three , according to the Washington Post. It came down to the simple explanation that Lucas could not possibly be in two places at once. It is still uncertain whether law enforcement intentionally fed him information so they could tie him to specific cases or whether it was all done unknowingly.