Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Treatment For Possible Infection

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized over the weekend after experiencing chills and fever. Don’t panic quite yet, though: Ginsburg has already been released.
Ginsburg was taken to Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, after experiencing chills and a fever, for evaluation and treatment of any possible infection, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement, per the New York Times. The 86-year old justice was treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, and responded well. She was released Sunday morning and has returned to her home in Washington, D.C., where she is “doing well,” Arberg said, the Associated Press reports.
Ginsburg has had a series of health scares recently, including surgery for lung cancer and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in the last year. She was also absent from the bench in earlier this month due to a stomach bug, the Supreme Court said. Ginsburg was back on the bench the next time the justices met, which is no surprise, as she is known to work on cases and briefs from home while recuperating from surgery. She even reportedly cast her vote to block President Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum-seekers from the hospital last year.
After being appointed to the highest court by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg has also been treated for colon cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009, and a broken rib in 2018.
Ginsburg has not announced any plans to retire and has repeatedly said she will stay in the job as long as she stays strong mentally. The justice has hired law clerks to work with her at the Supreme Court through 2020, according to Time.
