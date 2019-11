Ruth Bader Ginsburg Released From Hospital After Treatment For Possible Infection

Ginsburg has had a series of health scares recently, including surgery for lung cancer and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in the last year . She was also absent from the bench in earlier this month due to a stomach bug, the Supreme Court said. Ginsburg was back on the bench the next time the justices met, which is no surprise, as she is known to work on cases and briefs from home while recuperating from surgery. She even reportedly cast her vote to block President Donald Trump’s restrictions on asylum-seekers from the hospital last year.