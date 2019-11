In those few years, the two continued to talk, often over email, and occasionally the phone. Mr. Rogers kept files on his friends, Junod revealed, and according to a New York Times article by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the one on Junod included four pillars of journalism to follow. “1. Journalists are human beings not stenographers, human beings not automatons. 2. Point out injustice when you have to. 3. Point out beauty when you can. 4. Be aware of celebrating the wonders of creation.”