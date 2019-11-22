Season 3 of The Crown is finally here. During the two-year period between seasons (season 2 debuted way back in December 2017) fans were not just waiting for the return of the series, but for the debut of a brand new cast. As the characters on The Crown get older, the ages of the actors portraying them needed to increase, too. Like with seasons 1 and 2, the new actors will take on their roles for two seasons, seeing them through decades of growth, life changes, and plenty of dramatic entrances into huge, stunning rooms.
Season 3 of The Crown takes place from 1964 to 1977. Thirteen years is a big range for an actor to play — and this is only during one season. Season 4 will take the series even further in time with the same cast. So, it’s only natural to wonder while watching The Crown how the actors’ ages match up with the ones of the real-life characters they’re playing. And, because doing calculations over and over again about Prince Charles’ age is sort of annoying, the following slideshow has everything laid out for you: the cast’s ages, the ages of the season 1 and 2 actors that they replaced, and how old the real royals were from 1964 to 1977, along with their current ages.
Get ready for some historical math! (That might sound nerdy, but, hey, if you’re a fan of The Crown, that’s probably your thing. I get it.)