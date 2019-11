Blame Harry Styles & SNL For All The “Wreck Me Daddy” Comments On Sara Lee’s Insta

Dylan quickly realized that he may have accidentally been using the Sara Lee Instagram account when he meant to use his personal account and vice versa. The result of that mix-up were the comments treating the Jonas Brother as a snack and the official Sara Lee account captioning a photo of cheesecake with: "Why do guys always freak out when I ask them to spit in my mouth?” Those weren’t the only incidents either: there was an emoji comment on the account of “some random guy with only 200 followers,” which Dylan explained was a reference to “getting railed to death.” To add insult to the injury to the brand, the guy didn’t even like the comment, which led Sara Lee’s official account to ask, “Why no response?” Then there were the moody musings about feeling used, the aftermath of a threesome, and a DM to Shawn Mendes offering a very special promotion, all from the official mouthpiece of Sara Lee. After all that, the bosses had no choice but to give him an official warning (or two) for the mix-ups.