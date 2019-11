Peek Inside Halsey’s Ultra-Modern $2.6M Home, Complete With A Rain Shower & Infinity Pool

Halsey is entering a new era : not only is she dropping her third studio album , Manic, in January, but she is moving out of the luxurious Hollywood Hills property she has called home for the past two years. For $2.6 million, you can purchase the house, which boasts a rain shower, an infinity pool, and more. There is good news for superfans with a little less spending money: you can still take a look inside Halsey’s industrial mansion — and steal some interior design tips , too.