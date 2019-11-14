Survivor Contestants Under Fire For Mishandling Misconduct Accusations

#Survivor recap: Kellee spoke up about inappropriate touching by Dan, Missy and Liz exploited her, Aaron mansplained why she was wrong, and Janet and Jamal stood up for her. Guess who’s still playing and who was removed? Yeah... @survivorcbs— Kristy (@k_macdougall) November 14, 2019
Janet just won #Survivor Missy and Liz can go fuck themselves pic.twitter.com/WsseVIyRWB— Mary Jane Stacy (@MaryJaneStacy12) November 14, 2019
DISGUSTED w/ this episode of #survivor, particularly Dan (who has been creeping people out from episode 1) & Liz who was so blazé about faking sexual harassment to benefit her game. & VOTE A PERSON WHO WAS HARRASSED OUT. Super disappointed in Missy too. Janet is a queen.— LanceH (@recently_played) November 14, 2019
Liz and Missy you have lost my respect sure game is game but your also a human at the end of the day and to advocate for why Dan is so over the line to then to pull a complete 180 and act like it’s par for the course is sooooo fake!!!! #Survivor #Survivor39— YouBettaRelaxBro (@BettaRelaxBro) November 14, 2019
Why #Survivor sucks:— lara (@lara19573729) November 14, 2019
1. @JeffProbst asked mostly men to weigh in. What Jamal said was great but I wanna hear Missy and Liz fucking say something. Spare me Aaron’s misogynistic BS. 2. Dan don’t fucking act as if your touching was because you were trying to squeeze by. Stfu. 🙄
I am furious with what has happened tonight on #Survivor Kellee felt uncomfortable and that boundaries were crossed then Liz & Missy lie about feeling the same because they thought it’d be good for their ‘game.’ Serious shit isn’t a game strategy! Others were seriously worried!— Megan (@Megz_Friedos) November 14, 2019
“[Elizabeth] hadn’t spent time with Kellee, so she didn’t have any insight into how Kellee was feeling. So, from her point of view, Elizabeth didn’t see any issue in going along with the Dan story. Perhaps if she understood the impact Dan was having on Kellee, she might have made a very different choice,” Probst explained to EW.
Hi everyone, I'm hurting and very sad watching this last episode too, but please try to be kind and understanding. No one deserves threats or shaming, and we can talk about this in a way that we are all better for it💪🏼 #Survivor #Mentalhealth— Kellee Kim (@kellee_kim) November 14, 2019