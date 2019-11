What Happened To Jennifer Levin From The Preppy Murder?

According to the New York Times, the 18-year-old's body was found in Central Park with bruises and marks that indicated that she was likely assaulted before she died, but the man responsible for her death claimed that he was the one assaulted. Robert Chambers, then 19 years old , claimed that Levin had tied him up and engaged in "rough sex" that hurt him, per the Orlando Sentinel. He claimed that he pushed Levin off and that one move killed her. (However, the Times reported that Levin officially died from "asphyxia by strangulation.") According to the Sentinel, Chambers pleaded guilty in 1988 to manslaughter and he was sentenced to 15 years in prison , per CBS News.