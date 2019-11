The real problem with this show is that it tries to cram roughly 30 years of history into four hour-long episodes. Creators Nigel Williams and Phillip Martin faced a daunting task trying to pick which threads to follow, but we never stick with one story long enough to see it unfold to its conclusion. No sooner have we heard of one thing that it’s on to the next, and it’s not often clear how many years have passed in between. Plus, despite everything that’s going on, I never quite felt like I knew these people, or what drives them. I understand the appeal of casting Helen Mirren and keeping the narrative contained, but part of me wishes we’d gotten this story as a slow burn, over multiple seasons, starting with Catherine’s childhood in Germany her marriage to Peter III , and working our way towards her reign, etc. Give me The Tudors version of Catherine The Great!