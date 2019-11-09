Danny, who has a psychic ability called “the shining,” has telepathic powers and can see into the future — and the future he sees when he gets to the hotel is not so swell. Doctor Sleep explores Dan Torrance’s adult life and the aftermath of what happened at The Overlook. In the film adaptation, Dan (Ewan McGregor) becomes a drifter, and spends years drinking and literally running away from his traumatic past. He eventually settles down in a small New Hampshire town and cleans up his act. He ends up meeting Abra Stone (Kyleigh Curran), who also has the shining, but her abilities are even more powerful than Dan’s.