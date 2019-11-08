Chip & Joanna Gaines Are Bringing A Cooking Show To Magnolia Network

View this post on Instagram

Exciting week here at Magnolia! I wanted to take a minute and share about the launch of our network with @discoveryinctv coming summer 2020. Whether it's design and renovation, cooking, gardening, wellness, community, entrepreneurialism or relationships - our hope is when you come to our network it feels like home. We cannot wait to show you all the things we’ve been dreaming up! It’s gonna be good ♥️