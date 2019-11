The answer to that question is a resounding, yes — Clarke is actually singing in Last Christmas , which is something the actress herself confirmed during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I don't do my own stunts but I do do my own singing," Clarke told the outlet. "I was aware that that would be too much pressure for me to be like, 'It's George Michael! I'm singing to George Michael!' [But then] I kind of realized that the words that I was saying were so poignant for the character, and that I was telling her story, and it's just that George Michael was giving me the vehicle with which to do it."