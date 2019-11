Is There Another Terminator Movie Coming After Dark Fate?

Production companies Paramount, Skydance, and Fox have not announced a sequel to Dark Fate. It is possible that they are waiting to see how this film performs in the box offices before they make the final call. U.S. ticket sales might make it seem like the film is suffering its own dark fate, but international box office totals tell a slightly more optimistic story. Global opening weekend sales estimate Dark Fate will bring in a total of $101.9 million, with the U.S. and China expected to be its largest markets. However, across the board, the movie appears to be performing below expectations. Opening weekend in China grossed $28 million. Terminator: Dark Fate cost $185 million to make , reports Deadline.