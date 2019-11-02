Instead of sticking to one focus or genre, when Apple launched its new streaming service on November 1, it filled it with a little bit of everything. And, representing sci-fi — and, potentially, enticing sci-fi lovers to pay $4.99/month — there’s a series called See, about humans living without sight in the far future. Starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, the show explores the idea of what would happen to society humans stopped being able to see, as well as what it would mean if people started being born who developed the ability once again.
Through a voiceover from a child, the See trailer explains, “Centuries from now, almost all humans have lost the ability to see. Some say sight was taken from them by god to heal the Earth. For the few who remain, vision is only a myth. But after so many years, the power of sight has returned.”
But while that description keeps things vague, when it comes to the show itself, the premise is explained more clearly. As noted in the Guardian’s review, the first episode explains that in the 21st century (hey, that’s the one we live in now!), a virus decimated humankind, leaving only 2 million people alive and without sight. The show itself is set around 200 years in the future, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the descendants of the humans attacked by the virus cannot see, either.
That is, until we get to the driving force of the series itself. Early on in the series, a woman named Maghra (Hera Hilmar) arrives at the village where Momoa’s character, Baba Voss, is the leader. She’s pregnant with twins with a man who is believed to be a witch, because he can see. That guy, Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry) is on the run, but viewers soon find out that the twins are born with sight, too, meaning they’re also going to be highly sought after. (Including by a queen, who masturbates in order to communicate with god. This show is weird.)
So far, three episodes of See have been released, and some reviews have noted that they leave a lot of questions lingering. Most obviously, what happened in the hundreds of years since the virus broke out that made, seemingly, all of society move to a hunter-gathering way of life. There have also been many critiques relating to the idea that a lack of sight is equated with the demise of society.
Perhaps See will explain these ideas further — and give more information on just how that humankind-wrecking virus worked — in future episodes. After all, it’s already been picked up for a second season.
