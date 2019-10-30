Story from Beauty

La Mer Is Secretly On Sale Right Now — Yes, You Read That Right

Karina Hoshikawa
As shopping editors, it takes a lot for us to get excited over a sale. However, being the Nordy stans we are, it unsurprisingly got us talking when we happened on Nordstrom's beauty sale section — which if you haven't already gleaned from the title of this story, is extremely good. Like, insanely, ridiculously good.
Whereas the Anniversary Sale was a multi-week bonanza of exclusive sale kits and marked-down new launches, Nordstrom's beauty sale section has holy-grail makeup and skin-care favoritesGiorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, Nars Blush — all discounted for pretty much no reason. ICYMI, while the discount isn't insane, these are brands that rarely go on sale, let alone without any bells and whistles. So if you're a fan of these products, nows a good time to stock up on the luxe basics. However, if you checkout with one thing in your cart, make it a jar of the iconic La Mer Moisturizing Cream, which you can get for as low as $76 — a bargain considering that it never retails for under $90.
Whether you're picking up something as a treat to yourself, or getting gift shopping out of the way early (who wouldn't want to receive a Slip silk pillowcase as a luxe stocking stuffer?), shop our sale picks below.
shop 8 products
Laura Mercier
Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector ...
$47.00$39.95
RevitaLash
Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
$55.00$46.75
ESTE LAUDER
Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recover...
$70.99$59.50
NARS
Blush
$30.00$25.50
Hourglass
Ambient Lighting Blush Quad
$58.00$49.30
La Mer
Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
$180.00$153.00
Giorgio Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
$64.00$54.40
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
$105.00$89.25
