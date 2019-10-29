Marie Kondo Is Going To Tidy Up Your Workplace

Marie Kondo is perfection. The way she holds her left hand in her right one. The bangs sitting atop her brows. It’s all precise, intentional, and artfully executed. On Netflix, she guided the infamous “babe” couple through one of the most trying times in their relationship.
But it all started with her best-selling book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.” And Marie Kondo has another book in the works: “Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life” to hit shelves April 7th, 2020. Working with organizational psychologist Scott Sonenshein, Kondo wrote a book to help you drain your life from redundant meetings, mounds of disorganized paperwork, a never-ending inbox and unnecessary tasks.
Sure, we’ve seen Kondo and fans of her book and show apply the Konmari method to everything from closets to pet supply cupboards. But there are some specific ills that plague only the workplace and as co-authors Kondo and Sonenshein put it, it’s a “magnet for clutter and mess.” For one, at home you might be the boss, answering only to your partner and only a handful of kids as direct reports. But at work, a lot of the organizational power is likely above your pay-grade.
The prospect of a complementary Netflix show is almost too obvious to ignore. Imagine, Marie Kondo shuffling into stuffy law firms with mounds of papers and telling startup employees in an open-plan office to keep only the plants that bring them joy.
Advertisement