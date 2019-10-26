Grab The Tissues Because Modern Love Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Grab a box of tissues and apply your waterproof mascara because Amazon’s new sobfest, Modern Love, is coming back to a laptop near you. The Amazon show based on the New York Times relationship column of the same name has been renewed for a second season, reports Variety.
Modern Love will return to Amazon in 2020, at a yet to be announced date. The anthology series explores love, along with its joys and pain. Each episode features a different couple, whose stories are inspired by real-life Modern Love essays. The heavy-hitting season 1 cast includes Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Sofia Boutella, and Dev Patel.
“Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It’s a show with so much emotion and warmth — every episode touches the heart in a different way,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said to Variety. “We’re so excited we’ll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship, and family from Modern Love.”
The second season renewal also means that John Carney, the creator of the show, joined the Amazon fam in a big way. He directs and writes Modern Love, in addition to executive production duties. “Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds,” he said to Variety. Maybe those “new cities and worlds” will address one of the show’s biggest criticisms — it’s lack of diversity and nuance.
