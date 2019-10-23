Skarsgård’s Henry learns that this child came to Matthew’s door one night claiming he heard the same noises Matthew (who, remember, is paranoid and deranged) has been hearing. This noise is supposedly the schisma, the sounds of the past and present colliding. The boy tells Matthew he woke up in the forest all alone, in a totally different time and season. Matthew takes him in, but the voice of God tells him that this child is the Devil, so he, like Warden Lacy in the other universe, locks him up in a cage where he sits for years and years, refusing to age.