Will Breaking Bad Have Sequel (Or A New Season) After El Camino?

Unfortunately, if there is a Breaking Bad sequel, it will have to go without Walter White (Bryan Cranston), as we know his character died in the series finale. Unless said sequel is a flashback to some time gap in the original series — did we really get the full experience of Walter’s buildup after Skyler discovered what he was doing — a new sequel would likely hinge on Pinkman again. Hopefully for his character’s sake though, he won’t have to get kidnapped yet again. Whether this is the final chapter in Breaking Bad or not, fans can still look forward to Better Call Saul season 5, which will premiere next year.