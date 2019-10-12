Will Breaking Bad Have Sequel (Or A New Season) After El Camino?

This weekend, the highly anticipated sequel to Breaking Bad, El Camino, was released, and fans are already speculating about yet another installment in the series.
What can we say? Perhaps there’s no such thing as too much Breaking Bad.
If you’re one of the many folks wondering if a brand new Breaking Bad sequel will follow El Camino, you might just get your wish. So far, it looks like series creator Vince Gilligan isn’t exactly opposed to the idea. However, he definitely seems to think it might be time to move on to something else.
“I gotta probably figure out a whole new story that’s not in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe to work on next,” said Gilligan to Variety. “I don’t want to overstay my welcome, so we’ll see how this one goes. Never say never, but it’s probably time I do something new.”
Vince Gilligan says "never say never" to more #BreakingBad stories pic.twitter.com/cJ5ECAgqB4— Variety (@Variety) October 8, 2019
Most fans appear to be speculating about a Breaking Bad sequel that follows the character Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of El Camino. Paul agreed that he would be open to reprising his role, but only under the condition that Gilligan stays on the project.
“It’s up to Vince. You know, Vince and I definitely plan on working together many times in the future and if it’s Breaking Bad-related then great, if not then so be it,” said Paul in an interview with People.
Unfortunately, if there is a Breaking Bad sequel, it will have to go without Walter White (Bryan Cranston), as we know his character died in the series finale. Unless said sequel is a flashback to some time gap in the original series — did we really get the full experience of Walter’s buildup after Skyler discovered what he was doing — a new sequel would likely hinge on Pinkman again. Hopefully for his character’s sake though, he won’t have to get kidnapped yet again. Whether this is the final chapter in Breaking Bad or not, fans can still look forward to Better Call Saul season 5, which will premiere next year.
