Many moments of the film are completely silent, forcing viewers to sit in the tension or fear that Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) himself is experiencing. Sometimes the only punctuating sound is him breathing. In other moments, an instrumental song will loudly kick in to highlight a scene. Most often, the music heard in the movie came from the actual characters playing tunes on their car radios or on speakers. In this way, the music is more integrated into the actual action.