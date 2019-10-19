In the final moments of the finale, both Mileses finally get what they have been searching for over the course of these eight episodes. OG Miles finally finds a real reason to change his ways and maybe get back some of the joy his bright and shiny doppelganger radiates. While New Miles gets the real love he's been craving since he was created in the Top Happy Spa. He finally gets to make new memories, to become, perhaps, his own person.