Just like familial debates and It's a Wonderful Life, struggling to choose the right gift is baked right into the holiday season. When you ask your mother, your cousin, or the great-aunt who you've met approximately two times what they want this year, they'll inevitably respond, "I'm not sure." So, how do you find a foolproof gift that will make everyone happy, no matter their taste? The answer lies in advent calendars.
These days, advent calendars look a whole lot different than they did when you were a kid. Those advent calendars hid chocolate and candy; suffice to say, they were your mother's secret weapon for tiding over your enthusiasm for opening presents early. Now, advent calendars are filled with splurge-worthy beauty products, like Sunday Riley face oils and Jo Malone perfume. While the hidden gifts vary, from makeup to perfume to skin care, the goodies inside are a surefire way to satisfy everyone's infuriatingly nondescript wish lists.
Ahead, the best beauty advent calendars to shop for the holidays. But hurry — these sell out fast (and once they do, what are you going to buy your great-aunt?).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.