Betsey Johnson’s Pink Trailer Home Is On The Market & You Have To See The Inside

Beyond voyeuristic interest, the homes that artists and creatives keep are like extensions of their minds. The places where they dream, draw, think, and create can feel like hallowed ground. And Betsey Johnson’s flamingo-pink trailer is no exception.
In a move that shocked the fashion world, fashion designer Betsey Johnson cart-wheeled out of her Upper East Side apartment in 2016 and settled in an all-pink mobile home parked in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. But now, she’s saying goodbye to her funky little hideaway as it goes on the market for $1.95 million. The listing agent, Ren Smith, told Refinery29 that Paradise Cove is one of California’s “most beloved oceanfront communities, with private access to arguably the best beach in the state.”
We should mention that Paradise Cove isn’t your average trailer park: Johnson’s neighbors include Matthew McConaughey, Minnie Driver, and fellow blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson. Behind the 24-hour guarded gate lie a community tennis court, clubhouse, and one of the country’s most beautiful beaches.
Jonhson bought the 1,400-square-foot home, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean and has an open plan with high ceilings and skylights, for $2 million back in 2016. She told the Wall Street Journal that she was “tired of taking care of homes” and that she was “really happy to have one little dollhouse, and that’s it.” The trailer is, however, her second home; she lives full-time in Los Angeles.
Every part of Johnson’s flamingo-pink abode was meticulously designed by the designer herself, and no detail was too small to be left untouched by the queen of hot pink. It has a double-sized master bedroom dubbed “The Yellow Room,” and a bright blue guest bathroom. Lush greenery surrounds the home and leads to a “secret-garden-style pergola-covered outdoor living room” with a soaking tub.
Side-by-side portraits and leopard print furniture never made more sense, and the space is a lesson in turning your home into a space all your own.
