Betsey Johnson’s Pink Trailer Home Is On The Market & You Have To See The Inside

In a move that shocked the fashion world, fashion designer Betsey Johnson cart-wheeled out of her Upper East Side apartment in 2016 and settled in an all-pink mobile home parked in Malibu’s Paradise Cove. But now, she’s saying goodbye to her funky little hideaway as it goes on the market for $1.95 million. The listing agent, Ren Smith, told Refinery29 that Paradise Cove is one of California’s “most beloved oceanfront communities, with private access to arguably the best beach in the state.”