It’s National Taco Day & The Only Thing That Matters Are Free Tacos

If millennials can take credit for anything, it’s making “Taco Tuesdays” a thing. Taco Tuesdays are all the proof you need that our generation is obsessed with tacos. For some people, liking tacos is even a whole personality. And let’s not forget the undying dedication to Taco Bell in the form of Taco Bell weddings, clothing, and weekend getaways.
Are tacos our Mickey Mouse? Probably not. But we have enough taco emojis, taco-printed socks, and taco-themed events that they might as well be. Today, for example, is National Taco Day, so stock up on beer and tequila accordingly and have yourself a Taco Tuesday party on a Friday.
Taco Bell is offering a $5 gift set of two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. And every Taco Bell on the planet is going in on this deal.
National Taco Day is almost here! Celebrate with the exclusive $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set, available tomorrow only.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2019
Del Taco, home of “fre sha vaca do” is letting you have any taco for free when you download the Del App.
Baja Fresh is going the buy-one-get-one route. Buy one taco and get the second one free. Don’t forget to show this barcode when you go redeem.
Burger King is bringing back Crispy Tacos for just $1 and the fans are ...confused, to say the least.
