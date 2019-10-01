Tiffany & Co.’s First Mens Collection Is Here —& It’s Perfect

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but Tiffany & Co. is working to make sure that everyone feels welcome to shop from its iconic selection of luxury goods and jewelry. The company is expanding their offerings with its inaugural men’s collection, which officially launched on Wednesday. The debut collections — called the Tiffany 1837 Makers and Diamond Point collections — include a wide assortment of pieces ranging from barware, bracelets, cuffs, necklaces, rings, and more.
“Tiffany Men’s is centered on craftsmanship as the foundation of our company,” Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer at Tiffany & Co., said in a press release. “Tiffany 1837 Makers is a nod to the workmanship and time-honored techniques used in creating jewelry — the idea that there’s a person behind each object.”
The Tiffany 1837 Makers collection embodies an artisanal and utilitarian perspective that’s inspired by the jeweler’s hollowware workshop and its tradition of handcrafting sports trophies. Conversely, the Diamond Point collection represents the sleeker and more classic styles that incorporate strong, bold elements.
“Diamond Point takes a more modern and graphic approach, utilizing a pattern inspired by a diamond’s culet that ties back to our diamond authority,” Krakoff explained.
The news comes toward the end of an eventful year for Tiffany & Co. In January, the brand announced a new sustainability standard. By 2020, Tiffany & Co. will be able to share the craftsmanship journey behind its products with its Diamond Source Initiative. And in July, the legacy jeweler shared that it intends to donate $5 million to wildlife conservation efforts.
Ahead, get a glimpse of the Tiffany & Co. men’s collection and start taking notes for everyone on your holiday shopping list.