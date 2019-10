Tiffany & Co.’s First Mens Collection Is Here —& It’s Perfect

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but Tiffany & Co. is working to make sure that everyone feels welcome to shop from its iconic selection of luxury goods and jewelry . The company is expanding their offerings with its inaugural men’s collection , which officially launched on Wednesday. The debut collections — called the Tiffany 1837 Makers and Diamond Point collections — include a wide assortment of pieces ranging from barware, bracelets, cuffs, necklaces, rings, and more.