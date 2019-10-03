Banderas wears some of his director's clothing in the movie, and the apartment in which his character lives is almost an exact replica of Almodóvar's Madrid home, down to the artwork. There is also a parallel in the fact that Mallo reunites with a favorite actor after a decades-long feud. Almodóvar and Banderas were great friends and collaborators in the '80s, but stopped working together when Banderas became a huge Hollywood star until 2011's The Skin I Live In.