The big beauty sale kicks off today, October 4, and will last all weekend long, ending Sunday, October 6. There's no special discount or promo code required to cash in, and the offer isn't exclusive to the major metropolitan hubs either. Every Whole Foods Market store will be giving shoppers 25% off their beauty or personal-care purchase (plus an extra 10% off discount if you have a Prime account) — that includes the Whole Foods closest to your apartment, gym, or on your walk home from work.