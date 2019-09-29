It’s National Coffee Day! Here’s Where To Get Free & Discounted Coffee

For some, getting up in the morning and preparing coffee, without having had said coffee, is the first triumph of the day. (This is called the First Coffee Paradox.) To those people, I say: Why not raise the stakes and add 15 minutes to your commute so you can engage in a whole commercial transaction without having had your coffee?
Today would be a good day to do it, because it's National Coffee Day and, my goodness, do those words have a sublime ring to them. Free coffee is in order today. Shops, stores, and restaurants all over the country are bundling free coffee with all kinds of purchases, but the best ones just hand over a cup of joe, on the house. Like you needed an excuse to reach for a second cup of java.
At 7-Eleven, any size coffee is just a dollar through the 7Rewards app until noon on Sunday, September 29th.
Godiva is offering free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee at Godiva Café locations with any purchase.
At Peet’s Coffee you can get 25 percent off a pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea with purchase. This offer started on Friday and will continue through Sunday.
Krispy Kreme might not be known for their joe, but they can fill a doughnut with just about anything. Its new Original Filled Coffee Kreme doughnut hit shelves a few weeks ago, but today you can come to the store and leave with a cup of coffee and a free glazed doughnut, for free.
#NationalCoffeeDay = FREE ☕️! But wait, there's more - celebrate with us on Sunday 9/29 for a free #coffee AND a free #OriginalGlazed doughnut! 🎉🍩 Participating shops & more info at https://t.co/NhQFeQQ8Fv. #KrispyKreme #Doughnut #NCD pic.twitter.com/GeKDkyscfe— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 26, 2019
On Sunday, Caribou Coffee is having a 1, 2, 3 deal: Get hot coffee for $1, iced coffee for $2, and nitro beverages for $3.
Cumberland Farms is encouraging customers to text the word FREECOFFEE to 64827 for a coupon they can use to redeem a free coffee of any size at any East Coast location.
Ralph’s Coffee is the international coffee shop of American designeRalph Lauren. On Sunday, coffee is on Ralph. Customers who visit any of the New York City locations will receive a complimentary cup of coffee.
Corner Bakery will be giving away free coffee with any purchase made Sunday and through October 1st.
