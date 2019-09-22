Here’s How Much Time You’re About To Spend On The 2019 Emmys

Television fans will be tuning in on Sunday for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and finding out if their favorite shows and actors win big. Awards shows are known for being so, so long — especially if you count the red carpet coverage — so it makes sense if viewers want to know what they’re getting into. How long are the 2019 Emmys? Or, how many hours will we all be watching Game of Thrones collect awards?
Well, Fox has three hours blocked out on its schedule for this year’s Emmys. As reported by Variety, the show will air live in the U.S., regardless of timezone. So, while it will start at 8 p.m. ET and end at 11 p.m. ET, it will start at 5 p.m. PT and end at 8 p.m. PT. (If you live somewhere in the middle, do the math.) Since the award show itself is being held in Los Angeles, all the nominees and presenters will be getting out of there with plenty of time to attend afterparties.
The show isn’t expect to go over, either. In 2014, Forbes spoke with Emmys producer Don Mischer, (who is also producing the 2019 show), and he explained that the winners’ speeches needed to remain around 40 seconds each, because the show wasn’t allowed to go over. This is a difference from the Oscars, for instance, the length of which differs from year to year. It makes sense that the Emmys try to stick to schedule, since decreasing viewership has been an issue and the show being too long could be part of the reason why. Last year’s Emmys were the least watched ever.
In addition to the three hours Fox has scheduled for the ceremony, the network also has red carpet coverage scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. ET or 4 to 5 p.m. PT. Fox’s red carpet show is just an hour because an NFL game is airing prior to it, but if you are looking for even more pre-show coverage, E! will start covering the Emmys at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. First up will be Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards, which will naturally be followed by Live From the Red Carpet.
If you tune into E!’s very early coverage and watch the entire Emmys broadcast, that’s six and a half hours of content. Watching the Emmys because you love TV is one thing, but watching half a dozen hours of TV because you love an award show about TV is another level of commitment. If this is your plan, stock up on snacks and be sure to stretch your legs periodically.
