It’s been almost four years since the Downton Abbey series finale aired, leaving fans to wonder what would become of these beloved characters and the gorgeous estate that had come to feel like home. Luckily, the release of the highly anticipated Downton Abbey movie , which hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 20, allows us the chance to catch up with most of our favorite residents of Downton and see what they’ve been up to over the last few years. The key word I used just now is most, though, since not everyone was able to make an appearance in the film. Sadly, Lily James isn’t in the Downton Abbey movie , so be prepared to miss Lady Rose dearly as you find out what the upstairs and downstairs folks have been up to.