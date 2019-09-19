In 2018, television promised its future was female. But we’re past that. The future is now, and women are leading the way.
We’re all aware of how many women are fronting series (from Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon to Zendaya). We’re even told about the ones writing and directing our best television (thank you Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jennifer Morrison). But what about the people who approved these shows in the first place? What about the TV executives and office-bound decision makers we never see?
Women are currently calling the shots in countless Hollywood boardrooms and national news desks as well. It’s time we celebrate all their hard work. These are the women execs changing the game and keeping your favorite shows on the air, year in and year out.