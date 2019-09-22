With Paris just a week away, MFW gives show goers the opportunity to audition next season's trends before fashion month's big finale. In this case, that means casually embracing hot pink color, taking an elevated approach to head-to-toe leather, and clashing patterns with care (as to avoid looking like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective). Essentially, Milan street style is a guide for styling down the OTT trends from New York and London.