Benvenuti a Milano! Milan Fashion Week street style is truly in a league of its own. Whereas New York boasts bold, campy street style and London delivers classic, understated fashion, Milan is all about the art of dressing. From timeless takes on animal prints to purposeful maximalism, the 3rd fashion month destination proves that personal style isn't dead after all. Rather, it’s more alive than ever.
With Paris just a week away, MFW gives show goers the opportunity to audition next season's trends before fashion month's big finale. In this case, that means casually embracing hot pink color, taking an elevated approach to head-to-toe leather, and clashing patterns with care (as to avoid looking like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective). Essentially, Milan street style is a guide for styling down the OTT trends from New York and London.
Ahead, check out how MFW's top street stylers said ‘screw you’ to peacock culture, offering instead a sophisticated and thoughtful take on fashion month dressing.