So, for the most part, everything that happens to Marie in the show did happen to the actual Marie. She was raised in the foster care system. At 18, living on her own for the first time, Marie was raped by a stranger. She went to the police with her story, but was not believed. After recanting her testimony, Marie had to pay the city $500 and leave her home for at-risk youth. Three years later, Marie’s testimony was proven accurate when her rapist was caught in Colorado.