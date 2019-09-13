Friday The 13th Might Be Your Lucky Day Thanks To This Krispy Kreme Deal

We live in an age of cursed things: cursed politics, cursed memes, cursed Beto Sex Tweet. This picture of Jonah Hill dropping his iced coffee? Cursed. The new Yeezy Foam runners bearing a striking resemblance to Crocs? Cursed. The fact that something’s cursed doesn’t mean it’s evil, it just means it’s absurdly dark and funny that it exists at all. Just like Friday the 13th. Luckily it’s still Virgo season but with October less than two weeks away and Scorpio season thereafter, we have a lot of off-kilter energy to worry about.
But one thing that has been reliably un-cursed are Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Even on Friday the 13th, they come through with that blessed energy. Last week Krispy Kreme announced that it would help ward off bad PSL energy with its exchange program and now, it’s making sure the wicked energies of Friday the 13th are working in your favor.
Today, you can get two dozen doughnuts for just $13, your new lucky number. This applies to any two dozen Original Glazed doughnuts (or one glazed and one assorted dozens) purchased in stores. You’ll need this barcode and enough hands to triumphantly carry out your 24 doughnuts.
$13 Double Dozens TODAY! 🎉 Make this #FridayThe13th a lucky one! Stop by any participating US shop & score 2 dozen doughnuts for just $13! 🍩🍩 Participating shops & more info here https://t.co/vPd8wMPcyo. #KrispyKreme #GetLucky pic.twitter.com/Qqn1Oj3vwD— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 13, 2019
Advertisement