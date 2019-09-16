"Monica sleeps with a guy on a first date, someone she's crazy about...he tells her a falsehood, that makes her fall for him,” co-creator Marta Kauffman explained on the anniversary special. “NBC was very concerned. They handed out a survey to the audience that was so skewed. 'Do you think Monica is a) a slut, b) a whore, c) easy, d) all over the above, for sleeping with a guy on a first date.'”