It’s National Cheese Pizza Day & Restaurants Are Delivering Major Deals

Pizza can be a meal, a snack, and a dessert. Pizza can get the party started in a celebration and cradle us in bed when we’re sad. Pizza is the food of the people and cheese pizza, specifically, can bring the fiercest enemies together. It doesn’t matter if you’re a pineapple, ham, or veggie toppings person, we can all agree that cheese pizza is number one.
But the best kind of pizza is always cheap pizza. In fact, if pizza were only ever served in restaurants with tablecloths and glassware, it wouldn’t be one of America’s favorite foods. Luckily, today is National Cheese Pizza Day and while we’re not quite sure why, we do know that the deals and freebies are sure to deliver.
Who’s taking the day off?— Little Caesars Pizza (@littlecaesars) September 5, 2019
#NationalCheesePizzaDay pic.twitter.com/1DAUhPXxBr
Domino’s Pizza is having a mix and match deal where you can get any two items from the menu for just $5.99 each. So, while you can order wings or bread bowl pastas, this is also an occasion to order a pie you’ve never tried before and order your usual to have as a backup.
7-Eleven is queen of all things snackable. If you enter your email, you’ll get access to their ongoing deals, which conveniently includes two pizza slices for $2.
Papa John’s has an ongoing deal where you can get a large works pizza for just $12. This means you get all the meat and toppings a slice could possibly handle for the price of a fancy cocktail.
