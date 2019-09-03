Just when you think you've run out of supernatural teen dramas, another appears. The A List is Netflix's latest offering.
But instead of being marooned in the hallways of a high school, the teens in the BBC drama clash on an isolated island. Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar) arrives to Peregrine Island thinking she'll be rise to the top of the summer camp food chain. Then, she meets Amber (Ellie Duckles), whose charm masks her more sinister side. The A List revolves around the clash of queen bees.
There's no WiFi, cell connection, or real adult supervision on Peregrine Island. Will the campers make it out intact? We've kept track of the cast — and where they stand in Mia and Amber's clash.