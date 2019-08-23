13 Reasons Why Dedicated An Episode To Steve Golin & You Absolutely Know His Work

The first episode of 13 Reasons Why season 3 is dedicated to Steve Golin, whom the show called a hero, mentor, and friend in the episode's credits. Golin was an executive producer on 13 Reasons Why, and he sadly passed away in April 2019 at the age of 64 from cancer, according to Variety. Before his death, he produced the third season of the show, so it makes sense that the Netflix series took time to honor him in the new premiere episode. But Golin's body of work includes much more than just 13 Reasons Why.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Golin went to the American Film Institute in the '80s. From there he co-founded the production company Propaganda Films. THR reported that the company mostly produced music videos and commercials. Golin sold full control of the company in the '90s and went on to found Anonymous Content in 1999, according to Variety. That's the production company behind 13 Reasons Why. It's also the production company behind heavy hitting films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Fifth Estate, The Revenant, and Spotlight. Golin won an Academy Award for Spotlight, which nabbed the Best Picture award in 2016.
In addition to his success in film, Golin and his production company also branched into television. According to the aforementioned Variety article, Golin told the outlet in 2015 that he had a specific process in mind for shopping TV shows to networks."What we don't like is going around to networks and getting development deals," Golin said at the time. "We would much rather find a piece of material, hire the writer, develop it and package it the way we like it, and figure out what broadcaster out there likes what we have developed."
Besides 13 Reasons Why, some of the shows Golin produced include The L Word, Mr. Robot The Alienist, and True Detective. According to his IMDb, Golin had over 50 production credits to his name in TV and film. In addition to his Oscar win for Spotlight and nominations for Babel and The Revenant, THR reported that he also won Golden Globes for The Revenant and Mr. Robot.
After his death, his Anonymous Content company released a statement honoring its founder. According to Variety, the statement said:
"We are devastated by Steve's passing. He was a trailblazer in the industry, a devoted colleague, a remarkable leader and a truly kind man. He was a rare individual who encompassed intense creativity with a keen business mind. Above all, Steve showed us the power of kindness and generosity. His compassion was unparalleled. He led by example and inspired each and every one of us to be better. In his life and in his work, Steve created a family – he meant the world to many of us, and will leave a lasting impression on our lives. Together, we will continue to build upon the immense legacy Steve has left us."
The company also created a donation page on their website to raise money for Ewing sarcoma, the bone and soft tissue cancer that Golin had.
Golin's passing is a tragedy, but his legacy lives on in the movies and shows he produced. 13 Reasons Why made sure to pay tribute to that legacy with season 3, and you can see the dedication for yourself in the credits of the new season's first episode, now on Netflix.
