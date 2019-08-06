RHOC Star Kelly Dodd & "Dr. Brian" Have A Pretty On-And-Off Relationship

At this point, calling most of the Real Housewives actual housewives is a misnomer — so many are single, divorced, widowed, or dating around. One of those such women is Kelly Dodd, who divorced her on-again, off-again husband, Michael, on Real Housewives Of Orange County a few seasons ago.
Since then, she’s been dating here and there, but her most serious relationship seems to be or have been with a fellow named Dr. Brian Reagan, who'll appear on The Real Housewives Of Orange County this season. We'll hold off on using any terms like "boyfriend" though because this romance is a little rocky, at it turns out. Here's what you need to know when the mysterious Dr. Brian appears on your television screen:
They Started Officially Dating In Early 2019
According to Bravo, Kelly and Brian went public at the beginning of 2019 when she started posting photos of the two of them on her Instagram, like so:
Who Is This Dr. Brian?
Brian is a plastic surgeon based in La Jolla, California, and he has his practice at True Beauty San Diego Aesthetic Surgery & Medicine and his website is full of glowing reviews from patients. Of course, Kelly isn’t quiet about her own plastic surgery, so it has to be helpful to have a boyfriend that is in the industry, though there's probably a conflict of interest issue somewhere in there, right?
Are They Still Together?
The most salacious thing about Brian is how hot and cold his relationship with Kelly has been. They went IG official, and then things cooled down, per Bravo. Then, Kelly called Brian the “love of her life” on Instagram, and then, in July 2019, per Hollywood Life, Kelly made another Instagram comment to a fan saying that yes, she and her plastic surgeon had broken up again.
Was it that they fizzled out? Was it that he wasn’t treating her right? According to July 2, 2019 interview Kelly did with Radar Online, Lisa Vanderpump’s premiere choice of online tabloid, it was the distance that split them up — and Kelly’s public persona. “I love Brian and I miss him. I loved having a partner like him. He is so loving, but the distance is difficult and it just didn’t work out,” she said. “I need to be with a guy that is loyal and has my back! Brian was also embarrassed about the false things that were written about me,” Kelly added.
But fear not, the tides have shifted yet again.
In case you wanted a happy ending here, well, it seems like right now, Kelly and Brian are back together, because, yes, Kelly did post another Instagram in the middle of July 2019 calling Brian her “love.”
Wow, life really comes at you fast, huh?
