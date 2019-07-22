Lindsay Lohan & Her Australian Accent Have A New TV Gig

Lindsay Lohan is taking her new gig very seriously. She has ditched Mykonos for to be a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer. And she now has the accent to fit right in.
In case you forgot — but you probably haven't, because it's haunted your nightmares — The Masked Singer puts celebrities in elaborate costumes to hide their identities while they compete in a singing competition, and now it's being adapted for Australia. So, apparently, is Lohan, who put on an Australian accent in a brief Instagram video announcing the news.
"G’Day mates," she says in the clip. "I’m here in Australia." In a separate statement obtained by People she said she feels "honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show."
Lohan will be joined by radio host Jackie O, fashion designer Dannii Minogue, and comedian David Hughes.
It is not the first time Lohan has popped up with an inexplicable accent. Starting in 2015, she began oscillating between British, Arabic, and vaguely French.
“[My new accent] is a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Lohan explained to the Daily Mail after people began noticing the switch, but her voice went back to its regular American accent by the time she returned to reality TV for the now-canceled show Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.
We'll have to wait until The Masked Singer's Australian premiere to see if her newest attempt has stuck.
